TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] is 69.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] gained 25.45% on the last trading session, reaching $3.13 price per share at the time. The company report on November 26, 2020 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2020 Financial Results.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

First Half 2020 Unaudited Financial Highlights:.

TDH Holdings Inc. represents 45.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $140.88 million with the latest information. PETZ stock price has been found in the range of $2.5101 to $3.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 120.76K shares, PETZ reached a trading volume of 1734506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.75.

Trading performance analysis for PETZ stock

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.88. With this latest performance, PETZ shares gained by 44.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.95 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 1.46 for the last 200 days.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.58 and a Gross Margin at -12.04. TDH Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.19.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,942.18. Additionally, PETZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] managed to generate an average of -$172,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.50% of PETZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETZ stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 136,400, which is approximately 36.81% of the company’s market cap and around 73.90% of the total institutional ownership; GATEWAY ADVISORY, LLC, holding 78,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in PETZ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $6000.0 in PETZ stock with ownership of nearly -17.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 36,700 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 21,825 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 158,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.