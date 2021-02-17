Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] is 130.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [NYSE: STPK] gained 20.75% or 8.11 points to close at $47.19 with a heavy trading volume of 8987436 shares. The company report on February 12, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STPK, JWS, BRPA and KTYB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, STPK reached to a volume of 8987436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. is set at 4.80

Trading performance analysis for STPK stock

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.02.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.34 for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.50, while it was recorded at 41.01 for the last single week of trading.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]

70 institutional holders increased their position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [NYSE:STPK] by around 27,417,325 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,417,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STPK stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,417,325 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

