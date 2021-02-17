Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] Revenue clocked in at $65.30 million, up 115.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SONM] traded at a high on 02/16/21, posting a 32.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.56. The company report on February 16, 2021 that SonimWare Enterprise Software Applications Earn FirstNet Certified™ Designation.

FirstNet® Subscribers Can Now Access Sonim SCAN and Sonim SOS Android Applications via the FirstNet App Catalog.

Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced that its Sonim SCAN and SOS applications, part of its SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software, are now FirstNet Certified™ and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15921466 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sonim Technologies Inc. stands at 19.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.83%.

The market cap for SONM stock reached $104.04 million, with 65.94 million shares outstanding and 59.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, SONM reached a trading volume of 15921466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONM shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sonim Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Sonim Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonim Technologies Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has SONM stock performed recently?

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.20. With this latest performance, SONM shares gained by 80.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.80 for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8300, while it was recorded at 1.2770 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8145 for the last 200 days.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.62 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.22.

Return on Total Capital for SONM is now -79.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -116.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.89. Additionally, SONM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] managed to generate an average of -$64,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.89.Sonim Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -142.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonim Technologies Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]

There are presently around $44 million, or 64.40% of SONM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONM stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 11,819,577, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC, holding 3,559,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.55 million in SONM stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $4.01 million in SONM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonim Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SONM] by around 4,905,461 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 8,414,917 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 14,867,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,188,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,916,860 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 5,777,834 shares during the same period.