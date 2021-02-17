Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] Stock trading around $20.68 per share: What’s Next?

Socket Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SCKT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 538.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 592.26%. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Socket Mobile Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results Release Date and Conference Call.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, announced that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and annual financial results at the close of the market on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Management will also host a conference call to discuss these results that will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time).

Over the last 12 months, SCKT stock rose by 1133.74%.

The market cap for the stock reached $113.53 million, with 6.04 million shares outstanding and 4.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 882.73K shares, SCKT stock reached a trading volume of 226191717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Socket Mobile Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCKT in the course of the last twelve months was 378.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

SCKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 592.26. With this latest performance, SCKT shares gained by 683.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1116.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1133.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 97.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 98.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 96.36 for Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 6.59 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Socket Mobile Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.15 and a Gross Margin at +52.46. Socket Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.49.

Return on Total Capital for SCKT is now 3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.83. Additionally, SCKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] managed to generate an average of $5,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Socket Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.10% of SCKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCKT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 112,600, which is approximately 56.003% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 65,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in SCKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.15 million in SCKT stock with ownership of nearly 62.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Socket Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Socket Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SCKT] by around 173,669 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 43,790 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 109,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCKT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,183 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,432 shares during the same period.