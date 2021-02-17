Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Revenue clocked in at $8.04 billion, down -4.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] closed the trading session at $6.09 on 02/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.02, while the highest price level was $6.13. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Conduent Teams up with Oracle to Optimize Its Infrastructure and Enhance Its Mission–Critical Solutions and Services.

Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer will provide Conduent with improved agility, performance and greater scalability.

Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), announced it will be utilizing Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer to extend its ability to deliver solutions and services to clients. By incorporating the Oracle Exadata solution, Conduent will be able to provide enhanced performance, availability and scale to deploy mission-critical applications and more effectively and efficiently respond to client needs. Conduent will leverage the Exadata database platform throughout its own data centers around the globe to strengthen its ability to meet data locality and compliance requirements.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.40 percent and weekly performance of -0.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.21M shares, SIRI reached to a volume of 18559532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $8, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on SIRI stock. On October 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SIRI shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SIRI stock trade performance evaluation

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.24, while it was recorded at 6.08 for the last single week of trading, and 5.93 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +44.15. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 26.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $22,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 12.93%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,951 million, or 16.00% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 90,136,143, which is approximately -22.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 77,169,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $469.96 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $304.5 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 82,116,748 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 138,108,649 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 428,598,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,824,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,524,279 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 11,436,009 shares during the same period.