Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain 22.81% so far this year. What now?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] jumped around 0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $26.81 at the close of the session, up 0.15%. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean Hydrogen Production Technology Venture.

Genvia governance is established with a Board of Directors from Genvia partner companies, and the definition of a clear roadmap of ambitious milestones for the development and industrialization of solid oxide technologies.

Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and partners have announced Florence Lambert as the CEO of the Genvia clean hydrogen production technology venture, effective March 1, 2021. Florence brings more than 20 years of experience in new energy technologies and was previously CEO of CEA-LITEN in Grenoble, France.

Schlumberger Limited stock is now 22.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLB Stock saw the intraday high of $27.55 and lowest of $26.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.02, which means current price is +26.28% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.09M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 14280377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $28.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $32, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on SLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 391.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has SLB stock performed recently?

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.28 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.69, while it was recorded at 26.51 for the last single week of trading, and 19.55 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.07 and a Gross Margin at +9.08. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.57.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.26. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] managed to generate an average of -$122,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Schlumberger Limited posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 41.84%.

Insider trade positions for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

There are presently around $27,952 million, or 77.80% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,343,090, which is approximately 2.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,009,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.17 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 6.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 106,258,858 shares. Additionally, 597 investors decreased positions by around 83,500,429 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 852,848,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,042,608,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,985,750 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 12,588,229 shares during the same period.