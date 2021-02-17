Rodman & Renshaw lifts Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [NYSE: XIN] gained 40.08% on the last trading session, reaching $3.46 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Issuance of US$170 million of 14.0% Senior Notes Due 2024.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (“Xinyuan” or “the Company”) (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and also in other countries, announced the completion of its offering of US$170 million in aggregate principal amount of 14.0% senior notes due January 25, 2024 (the “Notes”).

The Notes are listed on the Singapore Exchange and were issued at the price of 100%. The notes bear interest at a rate of 14.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. represents 65.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $224.28 million with the latest information. XIN stock price has been found in the range of $2.51 to $3.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 156.60K shares, XIN reached a trading volume of 4583536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2010. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Roth Capital raised their target price from $6 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2009, representing the official price target for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $5, while Roth Capital kept a Hold rating on XIN stock. On November 26, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for XIN shares from 6 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for XIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.83.

Trading performance analysis for XIN stock

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.38. With this latest performance, XIN shares gained by 44.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.55 for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.41, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 2.22 for the last 200 days.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.90 and a Gross Margin at +22.57. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.75.

Return on Total Capital for XIN is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.45. Additionally, XIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] managed to generate an average of $10,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]

Positions in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [NYSE:XIN] by around 67,333 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 267,883 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,086,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,422,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XIN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,482 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 105,184 shares during the same period.