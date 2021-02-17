Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] gain 43.70% so far this year. What now?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RGLS] gained 22.01% on the last trading session, reaching $1.94 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Regulus Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment in First Cohort of Phase 1b Clinical Trial of RGLS4326 for the Treatment of Patients with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD).

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the “Company” or “Regulus”), announced it has completed enrollment of the first cohort of patients into its Phase 1b clinical study of RGLS4326. The Phase 1b is an adaptive design, open-label, multiple dose study in up to three cohorts of patients with ADPKD. The study is designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and changes in levels of polycystin 1 (PC1) and polycystin 2 (PC2) in patients with ADPKD administered RGLS4326 every other week for a total of four doses. The dose level for the first cohort is 1mg/kg of RGLS4326 and the dose level for the second cohort is 0.3mg/kg. The third and final cohort will be dosed at a level to be determined based on the results of the first two cohorts. Concurrent with completion of enrollment in the first cohort and based on the review of the available interim safety data, the first patient of the second cohort has received the first dose of RGLS4326.

“We are pleased to have reached this important step in our ongoing RGLS4326 program for the treatment of ADPKD,” said Jay Hagan, CEO of Regulus. “To date, no serious adverse events have been reported and results from the first cohort are expected to be available early in the second quarter of this year.”.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. represents 38.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.85 million with the latest information. RGLS stock price has been found in the range of $1.65 to $1.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, RGLS reached a trading volume of 3734544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]:

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.50, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on RGLS stock. On March 06, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for RGLS shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for RGLS stock

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.58. With this latest performance, RGLS shares gained by 63.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 218.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.81 for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2995, while it was recorded at 1.7260 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8122 for the last 200 days.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -246.40. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -272.13.

Return on Total Capital for RGLS is now -73.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.57. Additionally, RGLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] managed to generate an average of -$885,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. go to 39.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]

There are presently around $36 million, or 49.50% of RGLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGLS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,451,056, which is approximately 214.309% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,376,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.55 million in RGLS stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $6.24 million in RGLS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RGLS] by around 10,914,435 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 421,700 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,075,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,412,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGLS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,936,505 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 393,926 shares during the same period.