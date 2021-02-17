RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] Revenue clocked in at $157.80 million, up 151.21% YTD: What’s Next?

RCM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: RCMT] price plunged by -12.46 percent to reach at -$0.74. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Thermal Kinetics is Awarded Al-Corn Clean Fuels Sanitizer-Grade Ethanol Project.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, provided an update on its recently obtained projects to assist its clients in producing higher grades of ethanol for use in beverage and hygienic applications such as sanitizer-grade ethanol. The recent projects include both USP Grade (US Pharmacopeia) and GNS Grade (Grain Neutral Spirits).

As industry scrambles to retool and pivot to assist in the fight against Covid-19, demand for sanitizers has surged dramatically, and the area is expected to see continued growth. According to research published by Fior Markets, the global hand sanitizer market is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2019 to $2.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019-2027. This anticipated growth has led manufacturers to lean on professional service firms and equipment suppliers to assist them in their new strategy and enable them to deliver swift results.

A sum of 1396333 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.36M shares. RCM Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $5.75 and dropped to a low of $4.85 until finishing in the latest session at $5.20.

The one-year RCMT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -48.57. The average equity rating for RCMT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCMT shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for RCM Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2017, representing the official price target for RCM Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Boenning & Scattergood kept a Market Outperform rating on RCMT stock. On April 03, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for RCMT shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RCM Technologies Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCMT in the course of the last twelve months was 2.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

RCMT Stock Performance Analysis:

RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.76. With this latest performance, RCMT shares gained by 131.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.22 for RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 1.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RCM Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.44 and a Gross Margin at +24.60. RCM Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Total Capital for RCMT is now 10.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.52. Additionally, RCMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] managed to generate an average of $1,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.15.RCM Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

RCMT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RCM Technologies Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM Technologies Inc. go to 15.00%.

RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 23.00% of RCMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCMT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 678,081, which is approximately -5.053% of the company’s market cap and around 20.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 568,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 million in RCMT stocks shares; and FRONTIER INVESTMENT MGMT CO, currently with $1.2 million in RCMT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RCM Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in RCM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:RCMT] by around 94,490 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 752,478 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,228,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,075,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCMT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,919 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 566,950 shares during the same period.