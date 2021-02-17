Protective Insurance Corporation [PTVCB] moved up 52.56: Why It’s Important

Protective Insurance Corporation [NASDAQ: PTVCB] jumped around 7.89 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $22.90 at the close of the session, up 52.56%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Protective Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq – PTVCA).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Protective Insurance Corporation (“Protective Insurance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PTVCA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by The Progressive Corporation (“Progressive”) (NYSE:PGR). Under the terms of the agreement, Protective Insurance shareholders will receive only $23.30 in cash for each share they own.

Protective Insurance Corporation stock is now 67.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTVCB Stock saw the intraday high of $23.025 and lowest of $22.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.30, which means current price is +67.33% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.13K shares, PTVCB reached a trading volume of 1458098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protective Insurance Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTVCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTVCB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.46.

Protective Insurance Corporation [PTVCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.46. With this latest performance, PTVCB shares gained by 60.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTVCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.56 for Protective Insurance Corporation [PTVCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.54, while it was recorded at 16.55 for the last single week of trading, and 14.28 for the last 200 days.

Protective Insurance Corporation [PTVCB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protective Insurance Corporation [PTVCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.75. Protective Insurance Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.48.

Return on Total Capital for PTVCB is now 2.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Protective Insurance Corporation [PTVCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.52. Additionally, PTVCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protective Insurance Corporation [PTVCB] managed to generate an average of $13,682 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Protective Insurance Corporation [PTVCB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Protective Insurance Corporation posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTVCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Protective Insurance Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Protective Insurance Corporation [PTVCB]

There are presently around $95 million, or 57.00% of PTVCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTVCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 980,254, which is approximately 3.2% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 959,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.4 million in PTVCB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $9.42 million in PTVCB stock with ownership of nearly -0.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protective Insurance Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Protective Insurance Corporation [NASDAQ:PTVCB] by around 149,384 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 348,388 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,852,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,350,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTVCB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,919 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 28,878 shares during the same period.