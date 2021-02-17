Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] Revenue clocked in at $1.30 million, up 123.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] price plunged by -10.38 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 4,222,288 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.75 per share, which was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were approximately $7.4 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued to the same investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,111,144 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $2.00 per share. The warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance and have a term and five and one-half years.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 6323594 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.06M shares. Predictive Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $1.85 and dropped to a low of $1.61 until finishing in the latest session at $1.64.

Guru’s Opinion on Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

POAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, POAI shares gained by 76.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.98 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0150, while it was recorded at 1.7660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1644 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Predictive Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -975.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.39. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1373.71.

Return on Total Capital for POAI is now -149.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -335.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.20. Additionally, POAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] managed to generate an average of -$605,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.20% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 358,289, which is approximately 28.619% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 37,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61000.0 in POAI stocks shares; and CSENGE ADVISORY GROUP, currently with $34000.0 in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Predictive Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 148,503 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 49,760 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 272,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 470,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,377 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 42,660 shares during the same period.