Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Is Currently 6.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] price surged by 6.08 percent to reach at $5.11. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Pinterest to Host “Pinterest Presents” as First Global Advertiser Summit.

The virtual event will provide the global advertising community an exclusive look at the company’s latest research and ad product updates to engage it’s more than 450 million monthly Pinners.

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) announced that it will host its first ever advertiser summit, Pinterest Presents, on March 3rd, 2021.

A sum of 18119527 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.46M shares. Pinterest Inc. shares reached a high of $89.90 and dropped to a low of $86.49 until finishing in the latest session at $89.15.

The one-year PINS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.06. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $89.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $85 to $107.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on PINS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 5090.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.50.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.70. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 25.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 283.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.58 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.39, while it was recorded at 84.15 for the last single week of trading, and 45.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.41. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.58.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.16. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$50,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

PINS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,265 million, or 70.70% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,508,691, which is approximately 10.053% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,766,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in PINS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.83 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 261.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 469 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 106,565,780 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 75,167,913 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 225,057,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,791,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 235 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,712,430 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 8,684,265 shares during the same period.