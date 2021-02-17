Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] moved up 0.19: Why It’s Important

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] gained 0.19% or 0.02 points to close at $10.55 with a heavy trading volume of 17809472 shares. The company report on January 19, 2021 that ALVOF: Alvopetro Energy – Monthly Production Increasing from the Caburé Natural Gas Project.

It opened the trading session at $10.37, the shares rose to $10.64 and dropped to $10.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBR points out that the company has recorded 21.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -163.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.73M shares, PBR reached to a volume of 17809472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $15.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PBR stock

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, PBR shares dropped by -5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.89, while it was recorded at 10.48 for the last single week of trading, and 8.79 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.53 and a Gross Margin at +37.33. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Total Capital for PBR is now 11.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.82. Additionally, PBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] managed to generate an average of $517,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras go to -0.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]

There are presently around $6,896 million, or 18.90% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 55,052,224, which is approximately -13.547% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 52,629,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $555.24 million in PBR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $538.33 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly -1.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 123,882,301 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 105,880,259 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 423,921,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 653,684,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,127,449 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 17,786,297 shares during the same period.