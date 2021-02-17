National Securities lifts Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [NASDAQ: GILT] plunged by -$2.23 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $21.15 during the day while it closed the day at $19.07. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 16, 2021 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. stock has also gained 3.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GILT stock has inclined by 257.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 237.52% and gained 192.48% year-on date.

The market cap for GILT stock reached $993.36 million, with 55.52 million shares outstanding and 30.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, GILT reached a trading volume of 5538980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT]:

National Securities have made an estimate for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2013. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Brigantine raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2012, representing the official price target for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on GILT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

GILT stock trade performance evaluation

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, GILT shares gained by 154.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 237.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.30 for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 19.76 for the last single week of trading, and 6.95 for the last 200 days.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.94 and a Gross Margin at +36.39. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.87.

Return on Total Capital for GILT is now 9.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.26. Additionally, GILT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT] managed to generate an average of $42,289 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. go to 10.00%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $174 million, or 25.70% of GILT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,598,609, which is approximately -9.706% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 1,048,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.0 million in GILT stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $18.12 million in GILT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [NASDAQ:GILT] by around 3,282,886 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 11,495,422 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,678,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,099,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,590,030 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,288,014 shares during the same period.