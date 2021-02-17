Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock Resumed by Raymond James analyst, price target now $235

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.51%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Microsoft announces registered exchange offers.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) (“Microsoft”) announced the commencement of offers to (i) exchange (the “Pool 1 Offer”) the fourteen series of notes described in the table below (collectively, the “Pool 1 Notes”) for a new series of Microsoft’s notes due March 17, 2052 (the “New 2052 Notes”) and a cash payment, as applicable, and (ii) exchange (the “Pool 2 Offer” and, together with the Pool 1 Offer, the “Exchange Offers”) the four series of notes described in the table below (collectively, the “Pool 2 Notes” and, together with the Pool 1 Notes, the “Existing Notes”) for a new series of Microsoft’s notes due March 17, 2062 (the “New 2062 Notes” and, together with the New 2052 Notes, the “New Notes”) and a cash payment, as applicable.

A Registration Statement on Form S-4, including a prospectus (the “Prospectus”), which is subject to change, relating to the issuance of the New Notes has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Feb. 16, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”), but has not yet become effective. The New Notes may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. If and when issued, the New Notes will be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The aggregate principal amount of Pool 1 Notes of each series that are accepted for exchange will be based on the order of acceptance priority for such series as set forth in the table below, and such that the aggregate principal amount of Pool 1 Notes accepted in the Pool 1 Offer results in the issuance of New 2052 Notes in an amount not exceeding $6,250,000,000 (the “New 2052 Notes Issue Cap”). The Pool 1 Notes are as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, MSFT stock rose by 31.48%. The one-year Microsoft Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.72. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1834.29 billion, with 7.56 billion shares outstanding and 7.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.14M shares, MSFT stock reached a trading volume of 26412321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $272.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $229 to $272, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 53.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 14.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.12 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.99, while it was recorded at 243.95 for the last single week of trading, and 209.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.03 and a Gross Margin at +67.78. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.96.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 27.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.41. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $271,663 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

MSFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microsoft Corporation posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 16.70%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,280,728 million, or 71.80% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 614,100,233, which is approximately -1.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 515,509,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.29 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $73.28 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -3.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 2,002 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 181,452,781 shares. Additionally, 1,737 investors decreased positions by around 148,593,033 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 4,925,299,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,255,345,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 378 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,554,649 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,390,327 shares during the same period.