Market cap of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] reaches 2.92B – now what?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] gained 3.92% or 0.17 points to close at $4.51 with a heavy trading volume of 17400224 shares. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Southwestern Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter Conference Call for February 26, 2021.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on February 26, 2021 to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on February 25, 2021 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Date:.

It opened the trading session at $4.58, the shares rose to $4.67 and dropped to $4.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SWN points out that the company has recorded 45.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -325.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.38M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 17400224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $4.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.40, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.13 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.99 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.35. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.78. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of $965,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $2,736 million, or 94.80% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 100,016,916, which is approximately 5.85% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 87,019,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $392.46 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $327.1 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 3.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 26,670,670 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 87,423,460 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 492,595,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,689,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,391,521 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 45,681,005 shares during the same period.