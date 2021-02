Market cap of Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] reaches 193.21M – now what?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] gained 25.50% on the last trading session, reaching $1.87 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Molecular Data Inc. Announces Changes of Chief Financial Officer.

Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, announced that the Company has appointed Mr. Steven Foo as the new chief financial officer, effective December 1, 2020. Mr. Zhaohong Li has tendered his resignation as chief financial officer, for personal reasons.

“We greatly appreciate the contributions that Zhaohong has made during his tenure with the Company, leading our IPO, and building a public company finance team. We respect Zhaohong’s decision and wish him the very best in his future pursuits,” said Dr. Dongliang Chang, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Molecular Data Inc. represents 69.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $193.21 million with the latest information. MKD stock price has been found in the range of $1.46 to $1.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, MKD reached a trading volume of 17105224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.22. With this latest performance, MKD shares gained by 128.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.03 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0412, while it was recorded at 1.5320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5012 for the last 200 days.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.46 and a Gross Margin at +0.75. Molecular Data Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] managed to generate an average of -$58,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 97.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 30.62.Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 9,379,382 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,651,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,030,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,372,674 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.