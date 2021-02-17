Wednesday, February 17, 2021
type here...
Industry

Market cap of Inhibrx Inc. [INBX] reaches 980.08M – now what?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Inhibrx Inc. [NASDAQ: INBX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -29.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -43.00%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Inhibrx Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates, announced that the Company will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conference:.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Oncology Days; Friday, February 12th, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

The one-year Inhibrx Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.66. The average equity rating for INBX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $980.08 million, with 26.75 million shares outstanding and 24.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 106.56K shares, INBX stock reached a trading volume of 1069477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inhibrx Inc. [INBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INBX shares is $41.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Inhibrx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Inhibrx Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inhibrx Inc. is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for INBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 94.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

INBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Inhibrx Inc. [INBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.01 for Inhibrx Inc. [INBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.00, while it was recorded at 33.90 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Inhibrx Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inhibrx Inc. [INBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -309.99. Inhibrx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -389.07.

Additionally, INBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,319.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 382.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inhibrx Inc. [INBX] managed to generate an average of -$541,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Inhibrx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Inhibrx Inc. [INBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $366 million, or 37.40% of INBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INBX stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 5,305,866, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,129,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.07 million in INBX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $37.58 million in INBX stock with ownership of nearly -8.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Inhibrx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Inhibrx Inc. [NASDAQ:INBX] by around 2,875,451 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,121,091 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 11,571,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,567,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INBX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 610,949 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 655,231 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleImmunovant Inc. [IMVT] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $61
Next articleWashington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] Is Currently -38.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Industry

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain 88.92% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase...
Read more
Industry

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] Is Currently -38.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Washington Prime Group Inc. price plunged by -38.00 percent to reach at -$4.59. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Shelby’s Sugar...
Read more
Industry

Immunovant Inc. [IMVT] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $61

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Immunovant Inc. price plunged by -27.19 percent to reach at -$6.04. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Immunovant Reports Financial Results...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more
US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more
US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.