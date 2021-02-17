Market cap of iFresh Inc. [IFMK] reaches 89.28M – now what?

iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ: IFMK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 87.29%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that iFresh Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, announced the financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

For the second quarter 2020, the Company achieved total net sales of $24.2 million and gross profit of $4.8 million, a slight increase from the same quarter of 2019. The adjusted loss before income tax, depreciation and amortization was $2.4 million, resulting from the acquisition of Jiuxiang Blue Sky Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Jiuxiang”) which had a net loss of $2.2 million. Founded in 2019, Jiuxiang is an emerging e-commerce enterprise in China and still in the early-growth stage. A key part of business strategy of Jiuxiang is to transform the supply chain financial service capabilities into a revenue growth driver to achieve customer expansion in the market.

Over the last 12 months, IFMK stock rose by 424.32%.

The market cap for the stock reached $89.28 million, with 27.52 million shares outstanding and 3.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, IFMK stock reached a trading volume of 1462613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iFresh Inc. [IFMK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for iFresh Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

IFMK Stock Performance Analysis:

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 87.29. With this latest performance, IFMK shares gained by 132.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 424.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.05 for iFresh Inc. [IFMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.06, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 0.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iFresh Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iFresh Inc. [IFMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.18 and a Gross Margin at +18.82. iFresh Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.26.

Return on Total Capital for IFMK is now -15.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.59. Additionally, IFMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iFresh Inc. [IFMK] managed to generate an average of -$25,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.iFresh Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.80% of IFMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,086, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.70% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 93,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in IFMK stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $85000.0 in IFMK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iFresh Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ:IFMK] by around 90,988 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 42,570 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 176,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFMK stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,559 shares during the same period.