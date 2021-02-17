Market cap of HEXO Corp. [HEXO] reaches 1.11B – now what?

HEXO Corp. [NYSE: HEXO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.19%. The company report on February 16, 2021 that IIROC Trade Resumption – HEXO.

Company: HEXO Corp.

Over the last 12 months, HEXO stock rose by 50.00%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.11 billion, with 122.16 million shares outstanding and 115.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, HEXO stock reached a trading volume of 19542305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Stifel have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 1.01

HEXO Stock Performance Analysis:

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 27.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 188.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.69, while it was recorded at 8.83 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HEXO Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -244.85 and a Gross Margin at -120.50. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -676.48.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.91. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$684,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $126 million, or 9.93% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,647,301, which is approximately 9.067% of the company’s market cap and around 5.21% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 691,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.3 million in HEXO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.81 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 411.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NYSE:HEXO] by around 3,348,749 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 387,892 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 10,037,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,773,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 533,895 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 124,265 shares during the same period.