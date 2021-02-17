Market cap of Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] reaches 451.27M – now what?

Eros STX Global Corporation [NYSE: ESGC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.47%. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Eros Now Strengthens Reach in the Middle East with Marketing Partnerships with Leading Consumer Brands.

Eros Now, the over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC), a Global Entertainment Company, announced multiple marketing partnerships with leading consumer brands in the Middle East to enhance audiences’ online video streaming experience. The new partnerships include: Emirates NBD and National Bank of Fujairah; Fazaa, a social initiative that aims to develop social interdependence and maintain effective bonds of solidarity within the UAE community; 6thStreet, a retailer of High Street fashion brands for women, men and kids; and Emax, one of the largest electronics retailers in the UAE. Customers of these brands will be entitled to limited time discounts on annual Eros Now subscriptions. These collaborations are designed to reward a growing number of customers with preferential rates that will help encourage Eros Now engagement and loyalty, and deepen Eros Now’s presence in the region.

The online subscription video market is proliferating in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with a majority of the demand coming from UAE and Saudi Arabia, which together account for 49% of the total subscriptions in MENA. By 2023, the online video subscription market is expected to reach almost five million consumers and annual revenue of over $400 million, according to a recent IHS Market report. Eros Now is home to some of the most entertaining Indian movies and especially Bollywood films that have a large and loyal fan base in the Middle East, as well as popular original programmes, short-format content (including Quickies) and music. The Eros Now platform has been present in the Middle East for several years and enjoys a strong and growing audience base in the region.

Over the last 12 months, ESGC stock dropped by -24.91%. The one-year Eros STX Global Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.67. The average equity rating for ESGC stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $451.27 million, with 213.87 million shares outstanding and 185.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, ESGC stock reached a trading volume of 14295692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESGC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eros STX Global Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

ESGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, ESGC shares dropped by -2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 2.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eros STX Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Eros STX Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

ESGC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eros STX Global Corporation posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESGC.

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $252 million, or 31.30% of ESGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESGC stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 74,335,295, which is approximately 833.235% of the company’s market cap and around 3.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,919,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.71 million in ESGC stocks shares; and JEEREDDI INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $16.43 million in ESGC stock with ownership of nearly 6.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in Eros STX Global Corporation [NYSE:ESGC] by around 71,063,763 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 5,614,926 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 42,633,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,312,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESGC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 319,086 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 494,888 shares during the same period.