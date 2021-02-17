Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 54.85M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] gained 18.48% on the last trading session, reaching $2.18 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Robert K. Green Joins Camber Energy’s Board of Directors.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Robert K. Green has joined Camber’s Board of Directors. Mr. Green’s appointment was effective December 23, 2020, i.e., the day Camber acquired a majority interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc. (https:

Camber Energy Inc. represents 19.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $54.85 million with the latest information. CEI stock price has been found in the range of $1.93 to $2.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.86M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 15888809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 182.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.76. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 78.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 187.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.37 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.20, while it was recorded at 1.91 for the last single week of trading, and 1.03 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.60% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 364,256, which is approximately 1034.542% of the company’s market cap and around 9.98% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 177,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.27 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 668,888 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 165,862 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 21,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 856,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 335,652 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1 shares during the same period.