Market cap of Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] reaches 142.41M – now what?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] gained 10.33% on the last trading session, reaching $5.66 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings Reports Strongest Balance Sheet in Company History With $45 Million in Cash and Securities.

Company Positioned to Fund Growth Initiatives Including Its Cloud and Enterprise Data Center Facility, Electric Vehicle Charger System Product Line and Bitcoin Mining.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) (the “Company”) announced that it has achieved its strongest balance sheet in the Company’s history with $45 million in cash and securities. Further, since September 30, 2020, the Company has eliminated $12 million of debt and deployed an additional $8 million of cash for its acquisition of Relec Electronics and the purchase of its cloud and enterprise data center in Michigan. During 2020, the Company also strategically invested in its operating subsidiaries resulting in improved operating performance and growth in its defense business. The Company believes it is well-positioned to capitalize on its primary growth initiatives for 2021 including the rollout of Coolisys Technologies’ electric vehicle charger and energy storage systems, the buildout of its cloud and enterprise data center, and the resumption of bitcoin mining leveraging the sustained rise in bitcoin and the low-cost of energy at the Michigan facility.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. represents 27.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $142.41 million with the latest information. DPW stock price has been found in the range of $4.96 to $5.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.44M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 18225756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for DPW stock

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.40. With this latest performance, DPW shares gained by 35.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 253.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.36 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.71 for the last 200 days.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.15.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -77.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.01. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$156,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]

There are presently around $8 million, or 6.40% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 524,526, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 248,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 million in DPW stocks shares; and SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, currently with $0.55 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 1,233,794 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 331,375 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 221,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,344,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 987,145 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 319,639 shares during the same period.