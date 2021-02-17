Market Analysts see RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ: RIBT] gained 22.90% or 0.25 points to close at $1.32 with a heavy trading volume of 2642896 shares. The company report on November 6, 2020 that RiceBran Technologies Reports 3Q 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT), a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran and a processor of rice, barley and oat products and co-products from these grains, announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We have taken the important first steps to increase shareholder value by reinvigorating our core RiceBran business and driving strong growth at MGI, while reducing losses at Golden Ridge and further streamlining corporate overhead,” said RiceBran’s Executive Chairman Mr. Peter Bradley. “We remain in the process of a strategic review which is pointing to multiple options for further accelerating the growth of shareholder value, and in the coming quarters, we will implement initiatives to capitalize on the company’s strong core capabilities and unrecognized asset base.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.23, the shares rose to $1.34 and dropped to $1.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIBT points out that the company has recorded 127.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -256.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 911.79K shares, RIBT reached to a volume of 2642896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIBT shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for RiceBran Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for RiceBran Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on RIBT stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for RIBT shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RiceBran Technologies is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for RIBT stock

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.55. With this latest performance, RIBT shares gained by 69.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.69 for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7625, while it was recorded at 1.1290 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7330 for the last 200 days.

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.97 and a Gross Margin at -3.63. RiceBran Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.92.

Return on Total Capital for RIBT is now -47.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.38. Additionally, RIBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] managed to generate an average of -$113,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.RiceBran Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RiceBran Technologies posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RiceBran Technologies go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]

There are presently around $26 million, or 43.20% of RIBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIBT stocks are: CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO with ownership of 10,649,068, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,897,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.17 million in RIBT stocks shares; and BLEICHROEDER LP, currently with $1.82 million in RIBT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RiceBran Technologies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ:RIBT] by around 2,884,961 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 919,867 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 16,145,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,950,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIBT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 143,590 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 39,707 shares during the same period.