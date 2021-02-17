Market Analysts see Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] price plunged by -6.86 percent to reach at -$1.07. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the sale of 39,100,000 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price of $12.80 per ADS pursuant to a registered direct offering. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $500 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes, and pursuing strategic opportunities, including possible business combination transactions. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about February 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 68438399 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 32.61M shares. Nano Dimension Ltd. shares reached a high of $15.15 and dropped to a low of $14.00 until finishing in the latest session at $14.53.

The one-year NNDM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -45.3. The average equity rating for NNDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNDM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 877.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

NNDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.41. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 40.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 637.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1000.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.69 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.77, while it was recorded at 15.60 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nano Dimension Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -210.52 and a Gross Margin at +2.29. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.15.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -94.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.64. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$123,236 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

NNDM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. posted -1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNDM.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Insider Position Details

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 21,053,843 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 128,859 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,189,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,372,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,713,586 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 82,456 shares during the same period.