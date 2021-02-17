Market Analysts see Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] falling to $15. Time to buy?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] jumped around 0.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.04 at the close of the session, up 1.35%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Kinder Morgan to Hold 2021 Investor Day.

Representatives of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) intend to make virtual presentations on January 27, 2021 at the Kinder Morgan 2021 Investor Day regarding the results for fiscal year 2020, the near-term outlook for 2021, as well as the long-term outlook for KMI.

Interested parties will be able to view the materials to be presented at the event by visiting KMI’s website at: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentations will also be accessible by audio webcast (both live and on-demand) on KMI’s website at the same web address. Live presentations are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. CT, and an archived webcast will remain available for 90 days on KMI’s website at the above address.

Kinder Morgan Inc. stock is now 10.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KMI Stock saw the intraday high of $15.20 and lowest of $14.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.58, which means current price is +11.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.83M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 16969403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $16.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 70.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has KMI stock performed recently?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.20 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.54, while it was recorded at 14.79 for the last single week of trading, and 14.21 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.29 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.31. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $10,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 1.14%.

Insider trade positions for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $20,884 million, or 61.80% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,471,379, which is approximately -2.681% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 150,555,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.75 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 5.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 531 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 112,608,219 shares. Additionally, 594 investors decreased positions by around 118,621,095 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 1,157,359,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,388,588,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,265,726 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 13,577,822 shares during the same period.