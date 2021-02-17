Kubient Inc. [KBNT] Revenue clocked in at $1.77 million, up 98.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Kubient Inc. [NASDAQ: KBNT] gained 46.11% or 3.5 points to close at $11.09 with a heavy trading volume of 9855405 shares. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Kubient Announces Engagement with Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC to Provide Merger and Acquisition Services.

Kubient (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) (“Kubient” or the “Company”), the cloud advertising marketplace that enables advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences efficiently and effectively, announced that it has engaged Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC (“Lake Street”), a research-powered investment bank focused on growth companies, to provide Merger and Acquisition (“M&A”) services within the advertising technology (“ad tech”) ecosystem. More specifically, Lake Street will look for mergers, acquisitions, or strategic investments in complementary businesses, brands, and technologies, which will ultimately allow Kubient to provide innovative solutions for publishers and advertisers.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

“We are consistently focused on providing the most value possible to clients, and our engagement with Lake Street Capital will enable us to more quickly develop innovations as we grow our technological capabilities,” said Paul Roberts, Interim CEO and Founder of Kubient. “A key initiative for Kubient in this new year will be to continue building out our Audience Cloud marketplace. Now, with the optionality to merge, acquire, or invest in complementary businesses, we will be able to accomplish this goal at a much faster rate.”.

It opened the trading session at $7.9006, the shares rose to $16.26 and dropped to $7.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KBNT points out that the company has recorded 156.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -428.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 776.47K shares, KBNT reached to a volume of 9855405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kubient Inc. [KBNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBNT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kubient Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for KBNT stock

Kubient Inc. [KBNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.50. With this latest performance, KBNT shares gained by 79.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.71% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.28 for Kubient Inc. [KBNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.41, while it was recorded at 8.31 for the last single week of trading.

Kubient Inc. [KBNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kubient Inc. [KBNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1866.63 and a Gross Margin at -736.58. Kubient Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2326.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Kubient Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kubient Inc. [KBNT]

There are presently around $6 million, or 4.10% of KBNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 353,060, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.20% of the total institutional ownership; EAM INVESTORS, LLC, holding 122,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.93 million in KBNT stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $0.44 million in KBNT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kubient Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Kubient Inc. [NASDAQ:KBNT] by around 716,688 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 36,517 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 13,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBNT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 714,748 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 27,639 shares during the same period.