iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Is Currently -5.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

A sum of 27490103 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.64M shares. iQIYI Inc. shares reached a high of $26.89 and dropped to a low of $24.51 until finishing in the latest session at $25.11.

The one-year IQ stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.85. The average equity rating for IQ stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $22.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.62. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 26.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.97 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.75, while it was recorded at 25.61 for the last single week of trading, and 21.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.93 and a Gross Margin at -4.67. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.61.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -34.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.77. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$168,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

IQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,252 million, or 61.20% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately -1.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 31,838,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $842.45 million in IQ stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $667.33 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 71.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 84,826,129 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 28,487,555 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 160,756,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,069,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,589,675 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 10,114,199 shares during the same period.