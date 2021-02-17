InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] is 119.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: NVIV] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.00 during the day while it closed the day at $1.78. The company report on February 16, 2021 that InVivo Therapeutics Announces Publication in Peer-Reviewed Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine.

Manuscript Details Complete Six-Month INSPIRE 1.0 Primary Endpoint Study Results.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NVIV) announced the recent publication of a peer-reviewed manuscript in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine describing the previously presented complete six-month primary endpoint results from the company’s single-arm INSPIRE 1.0 study (InVivo Study of Probable Benefit of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold™ for Safety and Neurologic Recovery in Subjects with Complete Thoracic AIS A Spinal Cord Injury), titled “A study of probable benefit of a bioresorbable polymer scaffold for safety and neurological recovery in patients with complete thoracic spinal cord injury: 6-month results from the INSPIRE study.”.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock has also gained 14.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVIV stock has inclined by 215.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.58% and gained 119.75% year-on date.

The market cap for NVIV stock reached $38.20 million, with 21.17 million shares outstanding and 21.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, NVIV reached a trading volume of 15440898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2017, representing the official price target for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

NVIV stock trade performance evaluation

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.10. With this latest performance, NVIV shares gained by 103.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.60 for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0078, while it was recorded at 1.6520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2400 for the last 200 days.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NVIV is now -99.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.54. Additionally, NVIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] managed to generate an average of -$1,971,667 per employee.InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. posted -8.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -8.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIV.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.40% of NVIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVIV stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 111,474, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.35% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 59,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in NVIV stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $81000.0 in NVIV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:NVIV] by around 267,777 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 87,823 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 74,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVIV stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,422 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 81,494 shares during the same period.