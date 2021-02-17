Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 million, up 90.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] traded at a low on 02/12/21, posting a -9.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.04. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Infinity Announces Pricing of $80 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INFI) (“Infinity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 21,000,000 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $3.80 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be $79.8 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,150,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Piper Sandler & Co. is acting as sole book-runner for the offering. Truist Securities, Inc. and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC are serving as co-managers for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17445708 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 23.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.98%.

The market cap for INFI stock reached $287.00 million, with 60.51 million shares outstanding and 47.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, INFI reached a trading volume of 17445708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFI shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on INFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 179.38.

How has INFI stock performed recently?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, INFI shares gained by 51.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 245.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.02 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 1.56 for the last 200 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1497.67 and a Gross Margin at -146.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.36.

Return on Total Capital for INFI is now -99.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 413.32. Additionally, INFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] managed to generate an average of -$1,882,280 per employee.Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFI.

Insider trade positions for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]

There are presently around $126 million, or 49.60% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 17,426,968, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.25% of the total institutional ownership; OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., holding 3,171,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.81 million in INFI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.41 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly 0.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 1,352,654 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 851,747 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 29,015,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,220,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 549,619 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 434,214 shares during the same period.