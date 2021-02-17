ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Is Currently 30.32 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] price surged by 30.32 percent to reach at $2.45. The company report on February 12, 2021 that ImmunoGen Reports Recent Progress and 2020 Financial Results.

Top-Line Data from Pivotal SORAYA Trial for Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Ovarian Cancer Expected in Q3 2021; BLA to be Submitted by Year-End.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Full Approval Pathway for IMGN632 in BPDCN Aligned with FDA; Updated Phase 1/2 Data in BPDCN Presented at ASH.

A sum of 17686242 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. ImmunoGen Inc. shares reached a high of $10.88 and dropped to a low of $8.4301 until finishing in the latest session at $10.53.

The one-year IMGN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.55. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $9.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. On December 17, 2019, analysts increased their price target for IMGN shares from 5 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.21.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.93. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 44.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.36 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.18, while it was recorded at 8.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunoGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.98. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.57.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -60.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -125.91. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 202.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$1,388,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

IMGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ImmunoGen Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMGN.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,545 million, or 75.40% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 22,084,103, which is approximately -4.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,156,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.6 million in IMGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $149.07 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 28,676,319 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 17,776,352 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 100,302,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,754,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,828,706 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,752,681 shares during the same period.