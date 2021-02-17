Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] stock Resumed by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $14

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: HEPA] plunged by -$0.75 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.2901 during the day while it closed the day at $2.22. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 44,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $88.4 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -25.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HEPA stock has declined by -23.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.49% and gained 1.37% year-on date.

The market cap for HEPA stock reached $68.02 million, with 9.03 million shares outstanding and 9.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, HEPA reached a trading volume of 51054096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

HEPA stock trade performance evaluation

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.50. With this latest performance, HEPA shares dropped by -5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HEPA is now -76.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.99. Additionally, HEPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] managed to generate an average of -$559,891 per employee.Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEPA.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 24.00% of HEPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,728,604, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,194,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 million in HEPA stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.74 million in HEPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:HEPA] by around 5,115,422 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 161,757 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 55,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,221,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,683,614 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 118,349 shares during the same period.