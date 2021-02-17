For Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ: ANY] closed the trading session at $2.91 on 02/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.83, while the highest price level was $3.16. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Rainmaker Worldwide Expands its Water-as-a-Service Business Following the Termination of Share Purchase Agreement with Sphere 3D Corp.

RAKR prepares to list on the OTCQB® as it explores a greater range of clean water solutions.

via NewMediaWire — Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) (“Company” or “Rainmaker”) announced that the previously announced definitive Share Purchase Agreement (“the Agreement”) with Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) for the acquisition of Rainmaker Holland BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of RAKR, has been terminated. Despite both parties’ best efforts, it became apparent that all requirements, including regulatory approvals could not be completed within the timeline acceptable to both parties. No break-fee or termination costs were paid by either party.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 103.50 percent and weekly performance of -18.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 122.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, ANY reached to a volume of 2138927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sphere 3D Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Sphere 3D Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sphere 3D Corp. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70.

ANY stock trade performance evaluation

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.72. With this latest performance, ANY shares gained by 32.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 259.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.06, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.72 and a Gross Margin at +14.84. Sphere 3D Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.73.

Return on Total Capital for ANY is now -361.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -388.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.60. Additionally, ANY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Sphere 3D Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sphere 3D Corp. posted -28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sphere 3D Corp. go to 20.00%.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.10% of ANY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANY stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 208,288, which is approximately -16.457% of the company’s market cap and around 13.28% of the total institutional ownership; CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 145,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in ANY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.31 million in ANY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sphere 3D Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ:ANY] by around 134,874 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 122,082 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 289,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 546,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 132,874 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 78,245 shares during the same period.