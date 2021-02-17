Facebook Inc. [FB] moved up 1.28: Why It’s Important

Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] gained 1.28% or 3.47 points to close at $273.97 with a heavy trading volume of 15297676 shares. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Facebook Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Facebook, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“We had a strong end to the year as people and businesses continued to use our services during these challenging times,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. “I’m excited about our product roadmap for 2021 as we build new and meaningful ways to create economic opportunity, build community and help people just have fun.”.

It opened the trading session at $270.80, the shares rose to $276.60 and dropped to $270.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FB points out that the company has recorded 4.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -99.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.08M shares, FB reached to a volume of 15297676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Facebook Inc. [FB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $336.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Facebook Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Facebook Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $270 to $325, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on FB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Facebook Inc. is set at 7.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 33.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

Trading performance analysis for FB stock

Facebook Inc. [FB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, FB shares gained by 11.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.70 for Facebook Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 269.81, while it was recorded at 271.24 for the last single week of trading, and 257.33 for the last 200 days.

Facebook Inc. [FB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Facebook Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.01 and a Gross Margin at +80.58. Facebook Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.90.

Return on Total Capital for FB is now 25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Facebook Inc. [FB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, FB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Facebook Inc. [FB] managed to generate an average of $497,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Facebook Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Facebook Inc. [FB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Facebook Inc. posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Facebook Inc. go to 21.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Facebook Inc. [FB]

There are presently around $520,297 million, or 79.60% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 182,863,853, which is approximately -1.32% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,655,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.74 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $33.79 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly -0.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Facebook Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,558 institutional holders increased their position in Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 115,941,529 shares. Additionally, 1,297 investors decreased positions by around 65,794,686 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 1,717,365,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,899,101,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 343 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,345,661 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,454,366 shares during the same period.