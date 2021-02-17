Coty Inc. [COTY] Is Currently 5.90 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] closed the trading session at $7.18 on 02/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.83, while the highest price level was $7.34. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2.

Continued Improvement In Profit and Net Debt Reduction, with Revenues In Line.

FY21 Fixed Cost Savings Target Increased to ~$300M.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.28 percent and weekly performance of -9.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 71.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 62.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.08M shares, COTY reached to a volume of 21620557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $7.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $10, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

COTY stock trade performance evaluation

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.57. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.97 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.97, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 4.83 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.20 and a Gross Margin at +53.15. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.19.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now -3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.82. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$59,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,338 million, or 45.70% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,729,323, which is approximately -4.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,918,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.27 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $71.8 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 35,141,628 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 23,440,915 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 127,746,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,328,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,954,755 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 6,414,780 shares during the same period.