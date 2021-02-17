Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain 88.92% so far this year. What now?

By Caleb Clifford

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 31.68%. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces a Series of Film Copyright Acquisitions.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), announced the acquisition of a series of film copyrights.

The copyrights acquired by Color Star include five films: “Love Back Home,” “Sleep in Seconds,” “Eros Battlefield,” “Happy Game,” and “Guilty.” These film copyrights were acquired from a well-established Asian film company “Beijing Dongxing Yihe Cultural Media Co., Ltd.” The acquisition enriches Color Star with new online content. The Company will become more competitive in the live stream industry by offering these popular films to its customers. This also sounds a “clarion call” for Color Star to be on the lookout for more copyright acquisition opportunities.

Over the last 12 months, CSCW stock rose by 40.00%.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.29 million, with 54.86 million shares outstanding and 40.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.29M shares, CSCW stock reached a trading volume of 15538001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.68. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 53.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.94 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7559, while it was recorded at 1.1440 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7361 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 70,094, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.76% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 30,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 114,676 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 315,350 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 304,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,676 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 315,350 shares during the same period.

