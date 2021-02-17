Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Is Currently 24.26 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] price surged by 24.26 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Citius Pharmaceuticals Issues Shareholder Letter with Corporate Update on Recent Achievements and Anticipated Milestones for 2021.

A sum of 31928991 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.83M shares. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.78 and dropped to a low of $1.37 until finishing in the latest session at $1.69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.07. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 48.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.45 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1873, while it was recorded at 1.4420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0773 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,754,808 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXR.

There are presently around $3 million, or 11.40% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 755,119, which is approximately 31.798% of the company’s market cap and around 17.30% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 169,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in CTXR stocks shares; and ARGENT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.22 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 853,759 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 101,943 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 988,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,943,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,481 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 101,943 shares during the same period.