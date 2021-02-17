Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Revenue clocked in at $32.40 million, up 219.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] traded at a high on 02/16/21, posting a 3.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.06. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Cinedigm to Report Third Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 6:00 pm ET

To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-9124 or for international callers 201-689-8584 at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. An audio webcast is available directly at the following link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2478/40084 and will also be accessible at http://investor.cinedigm.com/events.cfm. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site prior to the start of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15140867 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cinedigm Corp. stands at 13.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.28%.

The market cap for CIDM stock reached $328.47 million, with 114.53 million shares outstanding and 89.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.12M shares, CIDM reached a trading volume of 15140867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIDM shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.14.

How has CIDM stock performed recently?

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, CIDM shares gained by 147.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 294.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.32 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.09, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 1.10 for the last 200 days.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.07 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.50.

Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$204,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinedigm Corp. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

There are presently around $14 million, or 8.90% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC with ownership of 1,484,072, which is approximately 231.167% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,377,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 million in CIDM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.29 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly 1026.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 3,331,432 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 5,316,574 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,728,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,919,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 736,037 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 5,100,106 shares during the same period.