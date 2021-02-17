China HGS Real Estate Inc. [HGSH] moved up 21.46: Why It’s Important

China HGS Real Estate Inc. [NASDAQ: HGSH] jumped around 0.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.00 at the close of the session, up 21.46%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that China HGS Reports Full Year Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2020.

January 13, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) (“China HGS” or the “Company”), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Highlights for the Fiscal 2020.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. stock is now 68.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HGSH Stock saw the intraday high of $3.22 and lowest of $2.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.40, which means current price is +82.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, HGSH reached a trading volume of 1687136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China HGS Real Estate Inc. [HGSH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for China HGS Real Estate Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for HGSH in the course of the last twelve months was 29.97.

How has HGSH stock performed recently?

China HGS Real Estate Inc. [HGSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.95. With this latest performance, HGSH shares gained by 48.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 188.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.95 for China HGS Real Estate Inc. [HGSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 1.52 for the last 200 days.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. [HGSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China HGS Real Estate Inc. [HGSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.00 and a Gross Margin at +26.72. China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.68.

Return on Total Capital for HGSH is now 0.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China HGS Real Estate Inc. [HGSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.31. Additionally, HGSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China HGS Real Estate Inc. [HGSH] managed to generate an average of $7,061 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Insider trade positions for China HGS Real Estate Inc. [HGSH]

Positions in China HGS Real Estate Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in China HGS Real Estate Inc. [NASDAQ:HGSH] by around 18,198 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 52,124 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 49,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HGSH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,133 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 52,124 shares during the same period.