Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] gain 55.43% so far this year. What now?

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BLIN] jumped around 0.68 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.01 at the close of the session, up 20.42%. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Bridgeline Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Subscription and Licenses Revenue Increases by 15%Positive Net Income, Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based Marketing Technology software, announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. stock is now 55.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLIN Stock saw the intraday high of $4.20 and lowest of $3.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.40, which means current price is +61.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 332.06K shares, BLIN reached a trading volume of 1842914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridgeline Digital Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has BLIN stock performed recently?

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, BLIN shares gained by 28.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.35 for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 2.26 for the last 200 days.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.72 and a Gross Margin at +49.80. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.99.

Return on Total Capital for BLIN is now -29.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.77. Additionally, BLIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] managed to generate an average of $8,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.60% of BLIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 68,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.36% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., holding 64,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in BLIN stocks shares; and GWM ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.15 million in BLIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bridgeline Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BLIN] by around 68,211 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 27,288 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 130,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLIN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,200 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 19,966 shares during the same period.