Berenberg slashes price target on AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] – find out why.

AVROBIO Inc. [NASDAQ: AVRO] plunged by -$4.51 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.95 during the day while it closed the day at $11.62. The company report on February 8, 2021 that AVROBIO Announces 100% Kidney Substrate Reduction at 12 Months Post-Gene Therapy in First Patient Dosed with plato® Gene Therapy Platform in Fabry Disease Phase 2 Trial.

Consistent with the 87% reduction in the first evaluable kidney biopsy, there is complete clearance of Gb3 inclusions in second evaluable kidney biopsy in Fabry disease Phase 2 trial.

New Gaucher disease type 1 Phase 1/2 data show plasma chitotriosidase levels decreased 49% and toxic metabolite lyso-Gb1 levels decreased 44% in first patient at six months post-gene therapy, compared to patient’s pre-gene therapy ERT baseline levels.

AVROBIO Inc. stock has also loss -39.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AVRO stock has declined by -27.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.40% and lost -16.64% year-on date.

The market cap for AVRO stock reached $501.98 million, with 36.44 million shares outstanding and 29.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 388.56K shares, AVRO reached a trading volume of 2572385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for AVROBIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for AVROBIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on AVRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AVROBIO Inc. is set at 1.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08.

AVRO stock trade performance evaluation

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.79. With this latest performance, AVRO shares dropped by -22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.71, while it was recorded at 15.81 for the last single week of trading, and 16.35 for the last 200 days.

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AVRO is now -49.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.69.

AVROBIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AVROBIO Inc. posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVRO.

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $417 million, or 95.50% of AVRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVRO stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 4,505,745, which is approximately 23.955% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,235,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.59 million in AVRO stocks shares; and CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $36.41 million in AVRO stock with ownership of nearly 74.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AVROBIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in AVROBIO Inc. [NASDAQ:AVRO] by around 7,738,710 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,696,583 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 24,434,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,870,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVRO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,602,892 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,475,628 shares during the same period.