Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] is -4.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] traded at a low on 02/16/21, posting a -2.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.70. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine.

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced it has reached an agreement to sell its 100% interest in the Lagunas Norte mine in Peru (“Lagunas Norte”) to Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore) (“Boroo”) for a total consideration of up to $81 million, plus the assumption by Boroo of Barrick’s closure liability relating to Lagunas Norte of $226 million backed by an existing $173 million bonding obligation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18434581 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Barrick Gold Corporation stands at 1.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.39%.

The market cap for GOLD stock reached $38.69 billion, with 1.78 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.33M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 18434581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $32.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $28, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on GOLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has GOLD stock performed recently?

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.10, while it was recorded at 22.20 for the last single week of trading, and 26.04 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.35 and a Gross Margin at +24.36. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.94.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 8.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.83. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barrick Gold Corporation posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 40.30%.

Insider trade positions for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

There are presently around $21,815 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 84,311,925, which is approximately 5.792% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 68,784,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, currently with $1.17 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 14.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 75,622,337 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 157,100,477 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 772,594,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,005,317,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,059,212 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 37,455,221 shares during the same period.