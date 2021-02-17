Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] gain 43.58% so far this year. What now?

Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ: AXON] loss -10.03% or -19.61 points to close at $175.93 with a heavy trading volume of 1316615 shares. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Axon to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings on February 25, 2021.

Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Axon executives Rick Smith, CEO and founder; Luke Larson, president; and Jawad Ahsan, CFO; will host a live Zoom video webinar to discuss the company’s financial results at 5 p.m. ET that same day.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be linked from Axon’s investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com. An archived replay will be available after the call ends.

It opened the trading session at $198.23, the shares rose to $198.88 and dropped to $175.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXON points out that the company has recorded 121.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -251.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 614.07K shares, AXON reached to a volume of 1316615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXON shares is $129.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Axon Enterprise Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axon Enterprise Inc. is set at 9.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.66.

Trading performance analysis for AXON stock

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, AXON shares gained by 17.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.10 for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.15, while it was recorded at 189.22 for the last single week of trading, and 106.50 for the last 200 days.

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.96 and a Gross Margin at +57.88. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.17.

Return on Total Capital for AXON is now -1.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.95. Additionally, AXON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] managed to generate an average of $667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Axon Enterprise Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axon Enterprise Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axon Enterprise Inc. go to 18.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]

There are presently around $9,106 million, or 85.10% of AXON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,109,343, which is approximately -0.455% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,656,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $995.07 million in AXON stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $761.65 million in AXON stock with ownership of nearly 0.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axon Enterprise Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ:AXON] by around 3,161,705 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 6,190,842 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 42,406,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,759,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXON stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,149,481 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 819,123 shares during the same period.