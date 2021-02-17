ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] Is Currently 52.63 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALJJ] closed the trading session at $2.03 on 02/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.83, while the highest price level was $2.78. The company report on February 12, 2021 that ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings For The First Quarter Ended December 31, 2020.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) (“ALJ”) announced results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020.

ALJ is a holding company, whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Faneuil, Inc. (“Faneuil”), Floors-N-More, LLC, d/b/a Carpets N’ More (“Carpets”), and Phoenix Color Corp. (“Phoenix”). Faneuil is a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to commercial and governmental clients across the United States. Carpets is one of the largest floor covering retailers in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a provider of multiple products for the commercial, retail, and home builder markets including all types of flooring, countertops, and cabinets. Phoenix is a leading manufacturer of book components, educational materials, and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books, and specialty commercial products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 84.55 percent and weekly performance of 46.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 144.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 66.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 171.61K shares, ALJJ reached to a volume of 70214866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALJJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALJJ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ALJJ stock trade performance evaluation

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.04. With this latest performance, ALJJ shares gained by 48.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALJJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.41 for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.22, while it was recorded at 1.51 for the last single week of trading, and 0.90 for the last 200 days.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.38 and a Gross Margin at +15.26. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.39.

Return on Total Capital for ALJJ is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 600.37. Additionally, ALJJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 528.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] managed to generate an average of -$8,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.85.ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.50% of ALJJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALJJ stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 409,720, which is approximately 235.081% of the company’s market cap and around 56.67% of the total institutional ownership; WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 306,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in ALJJ stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.38 million in ALJJ stock with ownership of nearly 7.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALJJ] by around 582,033 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 342,014 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 814,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,738,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALJJ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 237,393 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 9,723 shares during the same period.