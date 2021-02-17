AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] gain 126.03% so far this year. What now?

AirNet Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: ANTE] traded at a high on 02/16/21, posting a 24.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.95. The company report on February 5, 2021 that AirNet Entered Into Investment Agreement With Northern Shore Group Ltd.

AirNet Technology Inc., formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. (“AirNet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANTE), an in-flight solution provider on connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia in China, announced that on February 4, 2021, it has entered into an investment agreement (the “Agreement”) with Northern Shore Group Ltd. (“Northern Shore”), an unaffiliated party of the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 28,412,806 ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.001 per share (each a “Share”), or approximately 19 % of the Company’s currently outstanding Shares, to Northern Shore, in exchange for the delivery and transfer from Northern Shore to the Company of either 401 A10 Pro or 1,200 588/580-8 computer servers specifically designed for mining cryptocurrencies depending upon availability prior to the closing date. The computer servers are valued at US$ 5,540,497.19, representing a per Share consideration of US$0.195, or US$1.95 per American depositary share of the Company (each representing ten Shares). The per ADS consideration represents a 20% discount to the average closing price of the Company’s ADSs over the 20-trading day period ended on February 2, 2021 Eastern Time, two trading days prior to the date on which the Agreement was signed.

Mr. Herman Guo, the Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, “Upon completion of our previous issuance of new shares, our initial attempt in mining of cryptocurrencies has seen a great success and drawn a great attention from new investors, which further amplify the Company’s determination to expand its operation in mining of cryptocurrencies. The Company further determines to direct its available resources to extend its knowledge base in cryptocurrencies and to ensure a continuous success in its operations to mine cryptocurrencies.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2439493 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AirNet Technology Inc. stands at 23.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.02%.

The market cap for ANTE stock reached $67.91 million, with 12.57 million shares outstanding and 1.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, ANTE reached a trading volume of 2439493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AirNet Technology Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.24. With this latest performance, ANTE shares gained by 90.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 438.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 395.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.67 for AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading, and 1.26 for the last 200 days.

AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.26 and a Gross Margin at -29.07. AirNet Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.96.

Return on Total Capital for ANTE is now -430.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.52. Additionally, ANTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] managed to generate an average of -$143,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.AirNet Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AirNet Technology Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.10% of ANTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANTE stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 425,516, which is approximately 17.218% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 12,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in ANTE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $43000.0 in ANTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AirNet Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in AirNet Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ANTE] by around 86,107 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 133,904 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 230,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANTE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,602 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 109,145 shares during the same period.