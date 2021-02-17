Agrify Corporation [AGFY] Revenue clocked in at $9.40 million, up 25.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.18%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Agrify Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,555,555 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75 million.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

The market cap for the stock reached $183.15 million, with 11.44 million shares outstanding and 9.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, AGFY stock reached a trading volume of 1035569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.48.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.18.

Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.