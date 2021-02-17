500.com Limited [WBAI] gain 200.22% so far this year. What now?

500.com Limited [NYSE: WBAI] jumped around 7.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $27.02 at the close of the session, up 35.10%. The company report on February 16, 2021 that 500.com Limited Announces Acquisition of BTC.com Businesses.

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) (“500.com” or the “Company”), announced that it has entered into a share exchange agreement (the “Share Exchange Agreement”) with Blockchain Alliance Technologies Holding Company (“Blockchain Alliance”), a Cayman Islands company and a “Non-U.S. Person” as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to which to Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 44,353,435 Class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.00005 per share of the Company (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”) to Blockchain Alliance at the first closing, which shares represent approximately 10% of the Company’s outstanding shares as of January 31, 2021, in exchange for the entire outstanding share capital of Blockchain Alliance Technologies Limited held by Blockchain Alliance after the reorganization. The first closing of the transactions contemplated by the Share Exchange Agreement (the “Transactions”) is subject to certain closing conditions, which include, among others, the transfer to the Company of the entire mining pool business of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Company (“BitDeer”) operated under BTC.com, including the domain name BTC.com and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com (collectively, the “BTC.com Pool Businesses”). The first closing is expected to occur on or before April 15, 2021.

The Company and Blockchain Alliance also agreed that, if the BTC.com Pool Businesses record net operating profit in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, the Company shall issue additional Class A Ordinary Shares to Blockchain Alliance at par value. Assuming such net operating profit is no less than US$20 million, a maximum of 22,176,718 additional Class A Ordinary Shares shall be issuable, which additional Class A Ordinary Shares represent approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding shares as of January 31, 2021. If the BTC.com Pool Businesses record net operating loss in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, the Company shall be entitled to repurchase certain Class A Ordinary Shares held by Blockchain Alliance at par value. Assuming such net operating loss is no less than US$10 million, a maximum of 4,435,344 Class A Ordinary Shares shall be subject to such repurchase arrangement, which Class A Ordinary Shares represent approximately 1% of the Company’s outstanding shares as of January 31, 2021.

500.com Limited stock is now 200.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WBAI Stock saw the intraday high of $35.00 and lowest of $27.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.98, which means current price is +240.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, WBAI reached a trading volume of 4742735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for 500.com Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 500.com Limited is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 340.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

500.com Limited [WBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.34. With this latest performance, WBAI shares gained by 96.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 618.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 317.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.94 for 500.com Limited [WBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 21.40 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

500.com Limited [WBAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 500.com Limited [WBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -860.55 and a Gross Margin at -130.32. 500.com Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1640.97.

Return on Total Capital for WBAI is now -38.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 500.com Limited [WBAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.27. Additionally, WBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 500.com Limited [WBAI] managed to generate an average of -$551,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.500.com Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for 500.com Limited [WBAI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 500.com Limited go to 15.75%.

Insider trade positions for 500.com Limited [WBAI]

There are presently around $78 million, or 9.00% of WBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBAI stocks are: SC CHINA HOLDING LTD with ownership of 3,504,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.56% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 270,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.41 million in WBAI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.79 million in WBAI stock with ownership of nearly 0.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 500.com Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in 500.com Limited [NYSE:WBAI] by around 62,421 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 31,603 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,811,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,905,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBAI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,202 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 28,903 shares during the same period.