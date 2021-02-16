ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] Revenue clocked in at $86.80 million, up 104.63% YTD: What’s Next?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] price surged by 23.54 percent to reach at $1.01. The company report on February 10, 2021 that ZK International Subsidiary, xSigma Corporation, Announces Dwight Howard from the Philadelphia 76ers to Join its DeFi Protocol as an Early LP.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, is pleased to announce that xSigma Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company, that is a blockchain R&D lab, is pleased to announce that Dwight Howard, a professional basketball player and NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, has committed to joining the xSigma DeFi Protocol as an early liquidity provider (LP).

Mr. Howard committed to providing cryptocurrency for xSigma’s DeFi Protocol upon its launch. In addition, Mr. Howard has partnered with xSigma to advertise the project. Thus, it makes xSigma Protocol the first project of its kind to get a global sports influencer to the list of LPs. By doing this partnership, xSigma expects to bring more LPs and customers for its project.

A sum of 1837866 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.53M shares. ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $5.40 and dropped to a low of $4.21 until finishing in the latest session at $5.30.

Guru’s Opinion on ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

ZKIN Stock Performance Analysis:

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.27. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares gained by 54.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 310.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 298.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.01 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 4.51 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZK International Group Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.53 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.69.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now 14.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.42. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.50% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 413,071, which is approximately 1.899% of the company’s market cap and around 62.04% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 47,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in ZKIN stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.19 million in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly 19.828% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 50,140 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 800 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 466,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 516,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,265 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 800 shares during the same period.