Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $5.50

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] loss -2.43% on the last trading session, reaching $4.81 price per share at the time. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Yamana Gold, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE:AUY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.To listen to the event.. Investor Network

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE:AUY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Yamana Gold Inc. represents 964.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.64 billion with the latest information. AUY stock price has been found in the range of $4.76 to $4.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.00M shares, AUY reached a trading volume of 24780308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $8.25 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for AUY stock

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, AUY shares dropped by -9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 5.57 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.99.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.08. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] managed to generate an average of $30,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yamana Gold Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yamana Gold Inc. go to 40.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

There are presently around $2,023 million, or 53.77% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 116,632,973, which is approximately 8.337% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,761,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.53 million in AUY stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $128.9 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly -37.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 42,893,068 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 57,188,867 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 320,423,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,505,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,531,387 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,822,503 shares during the same period.