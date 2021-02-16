Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW] is -14.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ: WNW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 102.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 105.42%. The company report on December 23, 2020 that Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Represents Wunong Net Technology Company Limited in $30 Million Initial Public Offering.

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, a full service law firm with nationally recognized corporate, securities and litigation practices, announced that it represented Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (Nasdaq: WNW) in a $30 million initial public offering of its ordinary shares. Wunong Net Technology Co. Ltd. (“Wunong”) is a China-based e-commerce company which uses an innovative e-platform to sell a myriad of food products.

The offering was comprised of 5,000,000 ordinary shares of Wunong at a price of US$5.00 per share to the public for a total of US$25,000,000 of gross proceeds to Wunong. In addition, the underwriters have purchased 999,910 ordinary shares from a selling shareholder for US$4,999,550 for a total of US$29,999,550 in total gross proceeds from the offering.

The market cap for the stock reached $804.75 million, with 25.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, WNW stock reached a trading volume of 22159812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.02.

WNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 105.42.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.64 for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW], while it was recorded at 19.04 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Wunong Net Technology Company Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.79. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.84.

Return on Total Capital for WNW is now -243.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -345.27. Additionally, WNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 769.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.42.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ:WNW] by around 14,083 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WNW stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,083 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.